Oshkosh, WI
126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper

126 West 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Oshkosh
Location

126 West 12th Avenue, Oshkosh, WI 54902

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Structure Type: Duplex

Level: Upper.

Number of Bedrooms: 3

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: None.

Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Electric/Gas

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.

Pets: Sorry no pets.

Parking: Shared garage, 2 Parking spots per unit.

Laundry: Washer and Dryer hookups in shared basement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper have any available units?
126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oshkosh, WI.
What amenities does 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper have?
Some of 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper pet-friendly?
No, 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oshkosh.
Does 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper offer parking?
Yes, 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper offers parking.
Does 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper have a pool?
No, 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper does not have a pool.
Does 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper have accessible units?
No, 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 West 12th Avenue - 126A - Upper does not have units with air conditioning.
