Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

116 Inverness Circle

116 Inverness Circle · (608) 238-2044
Location

116 Inverness Circle, Oregon, WI 53575

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$4,295

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3890 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
MORE PHOTOS COMING. Executive residence in a golf community on the Legend at Bergamont course with clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Home features include a 3-car garage, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 1 studio, a private back deck, and a home theater. Floors are hardwood with carpet in bedrooms and family areas for quiet. Large children's playset in back yard.
Four-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3-car garage executive home in a golf community Southwest of Madison with expansive views, clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

