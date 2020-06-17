116 Inverness Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room tennis court

MORE PHOTOS COMING. Executive residence in a golf community on the Legend at Bergamont course with clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Home features include a 3-car garage, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 1 studio, a private back deck, and a home theater. Floors are hardwood with carpet in bedrooms and family areas for quiet. Large children's playset in back yard.

