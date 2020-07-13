Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in New Richmond, WI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Richmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
927 Johnson Drive
927 Johnson Drive, New Richmond, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 927 Johnson Drive in New Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
107 S. Knowles Ave-203
107 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
417 sqft
20 Unit Multi-Familly/2 Commercial Units This property was built in 1913 by Edward O'Malley as the New Richmond Hotel. It replaced the Nicollet House, which had been destroyed by the deadly cyclone on June 12, 1899.
Results within 10 miles of New Richmond

1 Unit Available
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

1 Unit Available
326 Evergreen Drive
326 Evergreen Drive, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1410 sqft
One level living with no steps. The "Topaz" plan offers 2 bedrooms with 2 baths and all appliances including a washer and dryer. In addition this fine home offers a Sunroom looking out at mature pine trees. Let's see this home today!

1 Unit Available
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.

1 Unit Available
497 149th Avenue
497 149th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1968 sqft
Almost finished brand new 2 story on 3 acres in Pioneer Ridge. Grand entry opens into a fabulous great room, kitchen and dining room. 3 bedrooms on the same level, master includes a 3/4 bath. Upper level laundry. Bonus room over the garage.

1 Unit Available
490 146th Avenue
490 146th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2541 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease brand new executive 4 BR 2 story on 3 acres. Main floor master bedroom suite with private designer bath. Great room with floor to ceiling fireplace, formal dining room. Main floor laundry. All appliances and more.

1 Unit Available
210 Jennifer Rae Junction S
210 Jennifer Rae Junction South, Roberts, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1475 sqft
One level living with the "Carlisle" plan. Custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath with sun room. Special features include 9' ceilings and all appliances.

1 Unit Available
443 White Pine Lane
443 White Pine Lane, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 White Pine Lane in Somerset. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Richmond, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Richmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

