Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving volleyball court bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Smoke Free Apartments



The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home



Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.Through architectural expertise, our unique designs offer you multi-level floor plans, cathedral and vaulted ceilings, one, and the rare "two" car attached garage. We include a full list of resident amenities including free wireless internet at the outdoor heated pool/clubhouse area, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball court and convenient location to shopping, dining, entertainment, theater, lake country and expressway access. We wrap all this up with our highly trained management and maintenance team dedicated to offering you the service you deserve!