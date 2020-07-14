All apartments in New Berlin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

The Highlands

12445 Mac Alister Way · (858) 295-1837
Rent Special
$500 Concession offer on UNIT K201
Location

12445 Mac Alister Way, New Berlin, WI 53151

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I102 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit K106 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit K104 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
volleyball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Smoke Free Apartments

The City Beckons But The Suburbs Call You Home

Our exceptional line of apartment communities is located in New Berlin. The Highlands has created a sense of luxury and style both inside and out.Through architectural expertise, our unique designs offer you multi-level floor plans, cathedral and vaulted ceilings, one, and the rare "two" car attached garage. We include a full list of resident amenities including free wireless internet at the outdoor heated pool/clubhouse area, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball court and convenient location to shopping, dining, entertainment, theater, lake country and expressway access. We wrap all this up with our highly trained management and maintenance team dedicated to offering you the service you deserve!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: Based on screening
Move-in Fees: Amenity fee $125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for 1, $400 for 2 extra, $100 deposit for non-declawed cats
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 $35 for 2
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions
Parking Details: Attached garages and parking available behind garages.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Highlands have any available units?
The Highlands has 4 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Highlands have?
Some of The Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Highlands is offering the following rent specials: $500 Concession offer on UNIT K201
Is The Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Highlands is pet friendly.
Does The Highlands offer parking?
Yes, The Highlands offers parking.
Does The Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Highlands have a pool?
Yes, The Highlands has a pool.
Does The Highlands have accessible units?
No, The Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does The Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Highlands has units with dishwashers.
Does The Highlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Highlands has units with air conditioning.

