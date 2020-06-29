All apartments in New Berlin
Find more places like
Parkland Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Berlin, WI
/
Parkland Green
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Parkland Green

15000 W Cleveland Ave · (262) 239-4459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Berlin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A230 · Avail. Sep 12

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit B093 · Avail. Sep 19

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit B069 · Avail. Aug 8

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B095 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkland Green.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.

We offer 4 spacious floorplans for an affordable price and a full list of amenities. At Parkland Green our management and maintenance team is committed to providing every resident with quality service and peace of mind.

Call for your personal showing today and your new home will offer you the comfort and convenience you deserve.

Only at Parkland Green Apartments of New Berlin.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: Based on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet, $35 for 2 pet
Cats
limit: 1
restrictions: One dog allowed in each apartment. At least 1 year old and 35 lbs or less
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface parking free and underground parking for $60-$80 depending on length of rental.
Storage Details: $25.00 monthly fee

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parkland Green have any available units?
Parkland Green has 5 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkland Green have?
Some of Parkland Green's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkland Green currently offering any rent specials?
Parkland Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkland Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkland Green is pet friendly.
Does Parkland Green offer parking?
Yes, Parkland Green offers parking.
Does Parkland Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkland Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkland Green have a pool?
Yes, Parkland Green has a pool.
Does Parkland Green have accessible units?
No, Parkland Green does not have accessible units.
Does Parkland Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkland Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkland Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkland Green has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Highlands
12445 Mac Alister Way
New Berlin, WI 53151
Carriage Way Apartments
1405 S Coachlight Dr
New Berlin, WI 53151
Stonegate
13301 W National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd
New Berlin, WI 53151
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct
New Berlin, WI 53151

Similar Pages

New Berlin 1 BedroomsNew Berlin 2 BedroomsNew Berlin Apartments with BalconyNew Berlin Apartments with ParkingNew Berlin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WICrystal Lake, ILMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest CollegeWisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno CollegeMarquette University