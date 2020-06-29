Parkland Green.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: Based on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet, $35 for 2 pet
Cats
limit: 1
restrictions: One dog allowed in each apartment. At least 1 year old and 35 lbs or less
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface parking free and underground parking for $60-$80 depending on length of rental.
Storage Details: $25.00 monthly fee