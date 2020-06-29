Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage oven recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access

Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.



We offer 4 spacious floorplans for an affordable price and a full list of amenities. At Parkland Green our management and maintenance team is committed to providing every resident with quality service and peace of mind.



Call for your personal showing today and your new home will offer you the comfort and convenience you deserve.



Only at Parkland Green Apartments of New Berlin.