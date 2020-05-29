410 Winneconne Avenue

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in great Neenah location. Minutes from both I-41 and downtown Neenah. Built in 2018 these units include stainless steel appliance package, dishwasher, washer & dryer, central air. Single car attached garage and lot parking for 1 other car. To schedule a showing please call Linda 920-312-3636.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator
Contact us to schedule a showing.