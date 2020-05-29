All apartments in Neenah
410 Winneconne Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:42 PM

410 Winneconne Avenue

410 Winneconne Avenue · (920) 426-0470
Location

410 Winneconne Avenue, Neenah, WI 54956

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in great Neenah location. Minutes from both I-41 and downtown Neenah. Built in 2018 these units include stainless steel appliance package, dishwasher, washer & dryer, central air. Single car attached garage and lot parking for 1 other car. To schedule a showing please call Linda 920-312-3636.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Winneconne Avenue have any available units?
410 Winneconne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neenah, WI.
What amenities does 410 Winneconne Avenue have?
Some of 410 Winneconne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Winneconne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 Winneconne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Winneconne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 410 Winneconne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neenah.
Does 410 Winneconne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 410 Winneconne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 410 Winneconne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Winneconne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Winneconne Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 Winneconne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 Winneconne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 Winneconne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Winneconne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Winneconne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Winneconne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Winneconne Avenue has units with air conditioning.
