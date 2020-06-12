All apartments in Neenah
219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower

219 Winneconne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

219 Winneconne Avenue, Neenah, WI 54956

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Structure Type: Duplex

Level: Lower

Number of Bedrooms: 1

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Water and heat

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant.

Pets: Pets welcome with 50% security deposit and $35 extra a month per pet.

Parking: Off street parking

Laundry: Washer and dryer hookups.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower have any available units?
219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neenah, WI.
What amenities does 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower have?
Some of 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower currently offering any rent specials?
219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower is pet friendly.
Does 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower offer parking?
Yes, 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower does offer parking.
Does 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower have a pool?
No, 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower does not have a pool.
Does 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower have accessible units?
No, 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Winneconne Avenue - Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
