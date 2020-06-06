5804 Anthony Place, 6

Amenities

2nd floor, 2-bedroom unit with hardwood as well as wood laminate floors, larger kitchen and its own gas furnace and hot water heater. Built-n book shelves, personal chute for laundry. Tenant may use window air conditioner(s). Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. Off-street parking. Pets accepted! Walk score 64: Walkable for many errands!



To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all curent Ripple Management listings in one place, go to www.RippleRents.com.



8-Unit - East (Monona). Off-street parking. Pets accepted.