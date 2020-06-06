All apartments in Monona
Monona, WI
5804 Anthony Place, 6
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

5804 Anthony Place, 6

5804 Anthony Place · (608) 238-2044
Location

5804 Anthony Place, Monona, WI 53716

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$879

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2nd floor, 2-bedroom unit with hardwood as well as wood laminate floors, larger kitchen and its own gas furnace and hot water heater. Built-n book shelves, personal chute for laundry. Tenant may use window air conditioner(s). Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric. Off-street parking. Pets accepted! Walk score 64: Walkable for many errands!

To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all curent Ripple Management listings in one place, go to www.RippleRents.com.

KR
8-Unit - East (Monona). Off-street parking. Pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Anthony Place, 6 have any available units?
5804 Anthony Place, 6 has a unit available for $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5804 Anthony Place, 6 have?
Some of 5804 Anthony Place, 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Anthony Place, 6 currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Anthony Place, 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Anthony Place, 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5804 Anthony Place, 6 is pet friendly.
Does 5804 Anthony Place, 6 offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Anthony Place, 6 does offer parking.
Does 5804 Anthony Place, 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 Anthony Place, 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Anthony Place, 6 have a pool?
No, 5804 Anthony Place, 6 does not have a pool.
Does 5804 Anthony Place, 6 have accessible units?
No, 5804 Anthony Place, 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Anthony Place, 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5804 Anthony Place, 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5804 Anthony Place, 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5804 Anthony Place, 6 has units with air conditioning.
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
