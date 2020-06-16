Rent Calculator
Home
/
Minocqua, WI
/
927 Cedar Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
927 Cedar Street
927 Cedar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
927 Cedar Street, Minocqua, WI 54548
Amenities
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Nice, updated 1 bed/1 bath furnished apartment in lower level of private home. Includes utilities, cable, wifi. Convenient location near downtown Minocqua.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 927 Cedar Street have any available units?
927 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minocqua, WI
.
Is 927 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
927 Cedar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 927 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minocqua
.
Does 927 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 927 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 927 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 927 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 927 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 927 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
