Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking package receiving cats allowed garage on-site laundry

Discover the distinctive design and unique lifestyle that only a select few enjoy.



Though just blocks from Brady and Water Streets, you are worlds away from the noise and chaos of the city at our little oasis on the banks of the Milwaukee River in the Brewer's Hill neighborhood.



Enjoy our club-style Fitness Center; invite your friends to our Club Room; meet your neighbors or quietly read a book in our manicured open courtyard. Your every need is met, with 24-hour priority maintenance, package acceptance service, dry cleaning pick-up and drop-off; and professional, on-site management.



Our apartment homes feature spacious floor plans, oversized windows, impressive views, and private patio or balcony.



No compromise here; city and serenity come together at Trostel Square Apartments. We are worlds away from ordinary.