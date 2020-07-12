All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like
Trostel Square Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
Trostel Square Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Trostel Square Apartments

1818 N Commerce St · (414) 269-0135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month FREE on select units. Hurry in!
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Brewer's Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-211 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-203 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 01-307 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,711

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 02-217 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,736

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trostel Square Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
Discover the distinctive design and unique lifestyle that only a select few enjoy.

Though just blocks from Brady and Water Streets, you are worlds away from the noise and chaos of the city at our little oasis on the banks of the Milwaukee River in the Brewer's Hill neighborhood.

Enjoy our club-style Fitness Center; invite your friends to our Club Room; meet your neighbors or quietly read a book in our manicured open courtyard. Your every need is met, with 24-hour priority maintenance, package acceptance service, dry cleaning pick-up and drop-off; and professional, on-site management.

Our apartment homes feature spacious floor plans, oversized windows, impressive views, and private patio or balcony.

No compromise here; city and serenity come together at Trostel Square Apartments. We are worlds away from ordinary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $500-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Street parking: $55/month (permit), Open lot: $75/month, Underground parking garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Trostel Square Apartments have any available units?
Trostel Square Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,521 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Trostel Square Apartments have?
Some of Trostel Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trostel Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Trostel Square Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One month FREE on select units. Hurry in!
Is Trostel Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Trostel Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Trostel Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Trostel Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Trostel Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trostel Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trostel Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Trostel Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Trostel Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Trostel Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Trostel Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trostel Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Place Apartments
2009 East Ivanhoe Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2260 N Summit
2260 North Summit Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
918-24 E Knapp St.
918 East Knapp Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
1007 N Marshall Street
1007 North Marshall Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street
Milwaukee, WI 53217
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 BedroomsMilwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly PlacesMilwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwestYankee HillBay ViewNorthpointKilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno CollegeMarquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical CollegeMilwaukee School of Engineering