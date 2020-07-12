Trostel Square Apartments.

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $500-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Street parking: $55/month (permit), Open lot: $75/month, Underground parking garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.