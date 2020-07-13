Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry media room elevator 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments green community internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

1717 E KANE PLACE #66 Available 08/08/20 HISTORICAL UNIQUE B-LEVEL - Plus ONE MONTH FREE!!! - ***Current Rent Specials***

1/2 Month free on a 13 Month Lease!

$100 off the 1st Months rent if an application submitted in within 24 hours of viewing!!!



HEAT, WATER, SEWER, TRASH,& RECYCLING INCLUDED!!!



The Viking is located on Milwaukee's lower east side.



This historic high-rise features 2-story apartments with a winding staircase and beautiful city views. Units feature hardwood floors throughout, 1.5 tiled baths, spacious bedrooms, on-site laundry, resident managers



The award-winning Ardent and drool-inducing Red Light Ramen are around the corner. Zaffiro’s Pizza, Good City Brewing, Simple Café, Comet Café, and the Oriental Theater (just to name a few) are all within walking distance on Farwell. Brady Street bustles with restaurants and nightlife – it’s home to the iconic Glorioso’s Market, Hi-Hat Lounge, The Diplomat, Balzac, Casablanca, and many more.



Need a break between the culinary adventures? The lakefront offers bike paths, jogging paths, and sailing via the Milwaukee County Sailing Center!



Located in just blocks from the lakefront, Brady Street, and the major bus lines (GOLD, 30, 30x, GREEN), The Viking is right next to all the amenities you'll ever need just a walk away!



Complimentary Storage Lockers Available!!!



Pet-friendly! Dogs & Cats!!! Fee Applies!



***NEW LAND is not scheduling any showings until further notice. If you would like to be added to our Wait List please email lilym@newlandmke.com



Leasing Office 414-727-2100



