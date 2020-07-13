All apartments in Milwaukee
The Viking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Viking

1717 East Kane Place · (414) 501-7972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Viking.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
media room
elevator
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1717 E KANE PLACE #66 Available 08/08/20 HISTORICAL UNIQUE B-LEVEL - Plus ONE MONTH FREE!!! - ***Current Rent Specials***
1/2 Month free on a 13 Month Lease!
$100 off the 1st Months rent if an application submitted in within 24 hours of viewing!!!

HEAT, WATER, SEWER, TRASH,& RECYCLING INCLUDED!!!

The Viking is located on Milwaukee's lower east side.

This historic high-rise features 2-story apartments with a winding staircase and beautiful city views. Units feature hardwood floors throughout, 1.5 tiled baths, spacious bedrooms, on-site laundry, resident managers

The award-winning Ardent and drool-inducing Red Light Ramen are around the corner. Zaffiro’s Pizza, Good City Brewing, Simple Café, Comet Café, and the Oriental Theater (just to name a few) are all within walking distance on Farwell. Brady Street bustles with restaurants and nightlife – it’s home to the iconic Glorioso’s Market, Hi-Hat Lounge, The Diplomat, Balzac, Casablanca, and many more.

Need a break between the culinary adventures? The lakefront offers bike paths, jogging paths, and sailing via the Milwaukee County Sailing Center!

Located in just blocks from the lakefront, Brady Street, and the major bus lines (GOLD, 30, 30x, GREEN), The Viking is right next to all the amenities you'll ever need just a walk away!

Complimentary Storage Lockers Available!!!

Pet-friendly! Dogs & Cats!!! Fee Applies!

***NEW LAND is not scheduling any showings until further notice. If you would like to be added to our Wait List please email lilym@newlandmke.com

Leasing Office 414-727-2100

(RLNE1905894)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Contact for details
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/month per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/month per pet
Storage Details: Locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Viking have any available units?
The Viking doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does The Viking have?
Some of The Viking's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Viking currently offering any rent specials?
The Viking is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Viking pet-friendly?
Yes, The Viking is pet friendly.
Does The Viking offer parking?
No, The Viking does not offer parking.
Does The Viking have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Viking does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Viking have a pool?
No, The Viking does not have a pool.
Does The Viking have accessible units?
No, The Viking does not have accessible units.
Does The Viking have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Viking has units with dishwashers.
