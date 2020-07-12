The Prospective Apartments.

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Call for details
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45/Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking available ;Parking Lot and Garage available at additional cost. Range from $115-135. Contact for details.
Storage Details: Small Storage Space Available