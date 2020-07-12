All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

The Prospective Apartments

1933 North Prospect Avenue · (414) 509-0894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1933 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1933 N Prospect Ave #303 · Avail. Oct 5

$750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1933 N Prospect Ave #204 · Avail. Aug 5

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 1933 N Prospect Ave #207 · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1933 N Prospect Ave #107 · Avail. Sep 5

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Prospective Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
media room
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Call for details
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45/Pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking available ;Parking Lot and Garage available at additional cost. Range from $115-135. Contact for details.
Storage Details: Small Storage Space Available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Prospective Apartments have any available units?
The Prospective Apartments has 4 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does The Prospective Apartments have?
Some of The Prospective Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Prospective Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Prospective Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Prospective Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Prospective Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Prospective Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Prospective Apartments offers parking.
Does The Prospective Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Prospective Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Prospective Apartments have a pool?
No, The Prospective Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Prospective Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Prospective Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Prospective Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Prospective Apartments has units with dishwashers.

