Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse courtyard gym game room on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly dog grooming area internet access media room pool table

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Situated at the corner of Water and Pleasant Streets, just north of downtown and along the Milwaukee River, lies The North End. This award-winning neighborhood delivers inspired, contemporary architecture linking Milwaukee's historic downtown with new growth along the river. The dynamic community offers five phases of residential construction development: ONE opened in 2009, Portrait/Silhouette opened in 2013, Aperture & Fresh Thyme Farmers Market opened in 2016, Vignette opened in 2017, and our newest building, CHROMA, opened in 2018. The North End offers an abundance of amenities, featuring; an outdoor swimming pool, luxury sports lounge, library, pet spa, rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court, mini-bowling, game room and much, much more..... The North End has everything you need to live, and live well. Call our leasing consultants today to schedule your personal viewing of a Neighborhood by Design, The North End.