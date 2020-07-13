All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

The London House

1580 N Farwell Ave · (414) 206-5837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1580 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1580 N FARWELL AVE #2A · Avail. Sep 5

$775

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 338 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1580 N FARWELL AVE #302 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1580 N Farwell Ave - 217 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The London House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
lobby
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
guest suite
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Contact for details
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2 Per Apartment
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet/Month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet/Month
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Locker
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The London House have any available units?
The London House has 3 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does The London House have?
Some of The London House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The London House currently offering any rent specials?
The London House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The London House pet-friendly?
Yes, The London House is pet friendly.
Does The London House offer parking?
Yes, The London House offers parking.
Does The London House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The London House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The London House have a pool?
No, The London House does not have a pool.
Does The London House have accessible units?
Yes, The London House has accessible units.
Does The London House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The London House has units with dishwashers.
