The London House

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Contact for details
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2 Per Apartment
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet/Month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet/Month
Storage Details: Locker
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.