1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Yankee Hill
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 days AGO
Studio
Studio-1
$950
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1 Bedroom-1
$1,095
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedroom-1
$1,595
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lodgewood.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
lobby
package receiving
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Each apartment features expansive windows with breathtaking views of Lake Michigan and/or Downtown Milwaukee. Incredible Rooftop patio.
Managed by Katz Properties.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Heat is included in the rent
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
restrictions: No dogs
Parking Details: Underground $125 Surface $95 a month.
Storage Details: Additional storage availble
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Lodgewood have any available units?
The Lodgewood offers studio floorplans starting at $950, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,095, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,595. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lodgewood have?
Some of The Lodgewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lodgewood currently offering any rent specials?
The Lodgewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lodgewood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lodgewood is pet friendly.
Does The Lodgewood offer parking?
Yes, The Lodgewood offers parking.
Does The Lodgewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lodgewood offers units with in unit laundry.