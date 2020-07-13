All apartments in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
The Lodgewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

The Lodgewood

1121 North Waverly Place · (414) 269-5877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Yankee Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$950

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lodgewood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
lobby
package receiving
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Each apartment features expansive windows with breathtaking views of Lake Michigan and/or Downtown Milwaukee. Incredible Rooftop patio.

Managed by Katz Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Heat is included in the rent
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
restrictions: No dogs
Parking Details: Underground $125 Surface $95 a month.
Storage Details: Additional storage availble

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lodgewood have any available units?
The Lodgewood offers studio floorplans starting at $950, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,095, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,595. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lodgewood have?
Some of The Lodgewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lodgewood currently offering any rent specials?
The Lodgewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lodgewood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lodgewood is pet friendly.
Does The Lodgewood offer parking?
Yes, The Lodgewood offers parking.
Does The Lodgewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lodgewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lodgewood have a pool?
No, The Lodgewood does not have a pool.
Does The Lodgewood have accessible units?
Yes, The Lodgewood has accessible units.
Does The Lodgewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lodgewood has units with dishwashers.
