Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Grand Wisconsin Apartments

720 N Old World 3rd St · (414) 422-8258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Kilbourn Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0303 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 0603 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,592

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Unit 0410 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 0911 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

See 3+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 · Avail. Aug 31

$3,102

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grand Wisconsin Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
As soon as you call The Grand Wisconsin Apartments home you’re becoming part of an incredible community in the heart of Milwaukee. The community offers a variety of one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes classically designed and completely restored with today’s modern apartment amenities. Our pet friendly apartment community features an indoor dog park for residents enjoyment!
The Grand Wisconsin is a place where urban residents have everything they could ever need and where outdoor enthusiasts are only a short 10 minute walk to the Milwaukee River. The Grand Wisconsin is surrounded by a plethora of entertainment options, various local parks, countless restaurants, and coffee shops that are all within walking distance from your front door. If you love Milwaukee and are searching for the perfect apartment, The Grand Wisconsin is the perfect place to call home. Limited availability act NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one-time and non refundable
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Call the leasing office for dog breed restrictions.
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Parking garage: $110-$185/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $30/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grand Wisconsin Apartments have any available units?
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grand Wisconsin Apartments have?
Some of The Grand Wisconsin Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grand Wisconsin Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grand Wisconsin Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grand Wisconsin Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Grand Wisconsin Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Grand Wisconsin Apartments offers parking.
Does The Grand Wisconsin Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grand Wisconsin Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grand Wisconsin Apartments have a pool?
No, The Grand Wisconsin Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Grand Wisconsin Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Grand Wisconsin Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Grand Wisconsin Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grand Wisconsin Apartments has units with dishwashers.
