Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving sauna trash valet

As soon as you call The Grand Wisconsin Apartments home you’re becoming part of an incredible community in the heart of Milwaukee. The community offers a variety of one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes classically designed and completely restored with today’s modern apartment amenities. Our pet friendly apartment community features an indoor dog park for residents enjoyment!

The Grand Wisconsin is a place where urban residents have everything they could ever need and where outdoor enthusiasts are only a short 10 minute walk to the Milwaukee River. The Grand Wisconsin is surrounded by a plethora of entertainment options, various local parks, countless restaurants, and coffee shops that are all within walking distance from your front door. If you love Milwaukee and are searching for the perfect apartment, The Grand Wisconsin is the perfect place to call home. Limited availability act NOW!