The Albion

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking lobby media room accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments green community internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

1419 E. Albion St. Unit 6 Available 05/10/20 DON"T MISS THIS 3BD SPECIAL!!! - Current Rent Specials!!!

Month off on a 12-month lease!!!

$100 CREDIT if an application is received within 24hrs of viewing!!!

$1000 Security Deposit Special!!!



FABULOUS three bedrooms, 2 full bathroom corner unit available! Only two units per floor make this a very unique building. 1419 E Albion features a 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartment with windows on 3 sides of the building. Gated parking & elevator access make life easy in east-side location, tucked away off Prospect Avenue, just blocks to Downtown, Brady Street, & Bradford Beach. This is a prime location between Prospect and Farwell Avenue within walking distance to Brady Street, the Lakefront, and Whole Foods!



This apartment features modern, condo-quality finishes including central A/C, in-unit laundry, & stainless steel appliances. Large living rooms and open concept kitchens have beautiful cream city brick walls.



The award-winning Ardent and drool-inducing Red Light Ramen are around the corner. Zaffiros Pizza, Good City Brewing, Simple Caf, Comet Caf, and the Oriental Theater (just to name a few) are all within walking distance on Farwell. Brady Street bustles with restaurants and nightlife its home to the iconic Gloriosos Market, Hi-Hat Lounge, The Diplomat, Balzac, Casablanca, and many more.



Need a break between the culinary adventures? The lakefront offers bike paths, jogging paths, and sailing via the Milwaukee County Sailing Center! The building is located 1 block from Lake Michigan, 1 mile to UWM and right off of major bus lines. This is a location you simply cannot beat!



There is Gated Parking available.



Pet-Friendly!!



To Set up a Showing Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm please call our Leasing Specialist.



