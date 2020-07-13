All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Albion

1419 E Albion St · (414) 485-2784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1419 E Albion St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Albion.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
clubhouse
elevator
parking
lobby
media room
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1419 E. Albion St. Unit 6 Available 05/10/20 DON"T MISS THIS 3BD SPECIAL!!! - Current Rent Specials!!!
Month off on a 12-month lease!!!
$100 CREDIT if an application is received within 24hrs of viewing!!!
$1000 Security Deposit Special!!!

FABULOUS three bedrooms, 2 full bathroom corner unit available! Only two units per floor make this a very unique building. 1419 E Albion features a 3-bedroom, 2-bath apartment with windows on 3 sides of the building. Gated parking & elevator access make life easy in east-side location, tucked away off Prospect Avenue, just blocks to Downtown, Brady Street, & Bradford Beach. This is a prime location between Prospect and Farwell Avenue within walking distance to Brady Street, the Lakefront, and Whole Foods!

This apartment features modern, condo-quality finishes including central A/C, in-unit laundry, & stainless steel appliances. Large living rooms and open concept kitchens have beautiful cream city brick walls.

The award-winning Ardent and drool-inducing Red Light Ramen are around the corner. Zaffiros Pizza, Good City Brewing, Simple Caf, Comet Caf, and the Oriental Theater (just to name a few) are all within walking distance on Farwell. Brady Street bustles with restaurants and nightlife its home to the iconic Gloriosos Market, Hi-Hat Lounge, The Diplomat, Balzac, Casablanca, and many more.

Need a break between the culinary adventures? The lakefront offers bike paths, jogging paths, and sailing via the Milwaukee County Sailing Center! The building is located 1 block from Lake Michigan, 1 mile to UWM and right off of major bus lines. This is a location you simply cannot beat!

There is Gated Parking available.

Pet-Friendly!!

To Set up a Showing Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm please call our Leasing Specialist.

(RLNE2462305)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required. $25 Per Apartment Water and Sewer Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Albion have any available units?
The Albion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does The Albion have?
Some of The Albion's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Albion currently offering any rent specials?
The Albion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Albion pet-friendly?
Yes, The Albion is pet friendly.
Does The Albion offer parking?
Yes, The Albion offers parking.
Does The Albion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Albion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Albion have a pool?
No, The Albion does not have a pool.
Does The Albion have accessible units?
Yes, The Albion has accessible units.
Does The Albion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Albion has units with dishwashers.
