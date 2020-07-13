All apartments in Milwaukee
Stowell Apartments

2634 North Stowell Avenue · (414) 240-2099
Location

2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Murray Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2634 N. STOWELL AVE. - F · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stowell Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
green community
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
2634 N. STOWELL AVE. - F Available 06/06/20 PET FRIENDLY!! 2 BD,1BA on Stowell Ave! Parking Available!! - ***Current Rent Specials***
1/2 Off on a 12-15 Month Lease
$1000 Security Deposit Special

HEAT, WATER, SEWER, TRASH,& RECYCLING INCLUDED!!!

This Pet-Friendly Apartment is conveniently located in the Downer Avenue neighborhood, around the corner from Sendik's grocery, Landmark's Downer Avenue Movie Theater, and some of the east side's best shops, cafes & restaurants. This fantastic location is only a few blocks from UWM, Lake Park, & Lake Michigan. The property also offers on-site storage & outdoor parking. Hardwood floors, beautiful built-in cabinets, spacious bedrooms, and plenty of closet space.



(RLNE2018287)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Contact for details
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet/ Month
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet/ Month
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stowell Apartments have any available units?
Stowell Apartments has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Stowell Apartments have?
Some of Stowell Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stowell Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stowell Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stowell Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stowell Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stowell Apartments offer parking?
No, Stowell Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Stowell Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stowell Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stowell Apartments have a pool?
No, Stowell Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Stowell Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stowell Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stowell Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Stowell Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
