Stowell Apartments

24hr laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated green community

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance media room 24hr laundry bike storage cc payments e-payments green community internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

2634 N. STOWELL AVE. - F Available 06/06/20 PET FRIENDLY!! 2 BD,1BA on Stowell Ave! Parking Available!! - ***Current Rent Specials***

1/2 Off on a 12-15 Month Lease

$1000 Security Deposit Special



HEAT, WATER, SEWER, TRASH,& RECYCLING INCLUDED!!!



This Pet-Friendly Apartment is conveniently located in the Downer Avenue neighborhood, around the corner from Sendik's grocery, Landmark's Downer Avenue Movie Theater, and some of the east side's best shops, cafes & restaurants. This fantastic location is only a few blocks from UWM, Lake Park, & Lake Michigan. The property also offers on-site storage & outdoor parking. Hardwood floors, beautiful built-in cabinets, spacious bedrooms, and plenty of closet space.







