Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Seaway Terrace

4601 South 1st Street · (414) 310-1793
Location

4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Town of Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4601-316 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seaway Terrace.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
online portal
cc payments
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1 space provided. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage available with unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seaway Terrace have any available units?
Seaway Terrace has a unit available for $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Seaway Terrace have?
Some of Seaway Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seaway Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Seaway Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seaway Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Seaway Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does Seaway Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Seaway Terrace offers parking.
Does Seaway Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Seaway Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Seaway Terrace have a pool?
No, Seaway Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Seaway Terrace have accessible units?
No, Seaway Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Seaway Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Seaway Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
