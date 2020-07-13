4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53207 Town of Lake
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 4601-316 · Avail. now
$805
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seaway Terrace.
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
online portal
cc payments
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)