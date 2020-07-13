All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 AM

Royall Villas Apartments

1533 East Royall Place · (414) 422-8711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1533 East Royall Place, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1525 E Royall Place #16 · Avail. Aug 5

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1533 E ROYALL PL #12 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1533 E ROYALL PL #32 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1533 E Royall Place #30 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royall Villas Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
cats allowed
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1533 E ROYALL PL #12 Available 06/06/20 Large 2BD On East Side!!! HEAT, WATER, SEWER INC!!! - ***Current rent specials***
$100 Credit if application received within 24hrs of viewing
$1000 Security Deposit Special!!!

Royall Villas feature Very Large kitchens with Dishwashers, Hardwood floors throughout the Whole Apartment and Plenty of Natural light. The building also has an On-site storage & Laundry facility and is also Pet-Friendly.

The Award-Winning Ardent and Drool-Inducing Red Light Ramen are right below the Royall Villas. Zaffiros Pizza, Good City Brewing, Simple Caf, Comet Caf, and The Oriental Theater (just to name a few) are all within walking distance on Farwell. Brady Street bustles with restaurants and nightlife its home to the iconic Gloriosos Market, Hi-Hat Lounge, The Diplomat, Balzac, Casablanca, and many more.

***Pictures May Vary***

*****AT THIS TIME NEW LAND IS NOT SCHEDULING ANY IN PERSON SHOWINGS. IF AND WHEN AN APARTMENTS COMES VACANT AND IS READY TO SHOW WE CAN SCHEDULE A FACETIME/SKYPE.


(RLNE1881323)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Contact for details
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/Pet/Month
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/Pet/Month
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Storage Details: locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royall Villas Apartments have any available units?
Royall Villas Apartments has 5 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Royall Villas Apartments have?
Some of Royall Villas Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royall Villas Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Royall Villas Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royall Villas Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Royall Villas Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Royall Villas Apartments offer parking?
No, Royall Villas Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Royall Villas Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royall Villas Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royall Villas Apartments have a pool?
No, Royall Villas Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Royall Villas Apartments have accessible units?
No, Royall Villas Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Royall Villas Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royall Villas Apartments has units with dishwashers.
