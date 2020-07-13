Royall Villas Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry 24hr maintenance media room cats allowed bike storage cc payments e-payments green community internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

1533 E ROYALL PL #12 Available 06/06/20 Large 2BD On East Side!!! HEAT, WATER, SEWER INC!!! - ***Current rent specials***

Royall Villas feature Very Large kitchens with Dishwashers, Hardwood floors throughout the Whole Apartment and Plenty of Natural light. The building also has an On-site storage & Laundry facility and is also Pet-Friendly.



The Award-Winning Ardent and Drool-Inducing Red Light Ramen are right below the Royall Villas. Zaffiros Pizza, Good City Brewing, Simple Caf, Comet Caf, and The Oriental Theater (just to name a few) are all within walking distance on Farwell. Brady Street bustles with restaurants and nightlife its home to the iconic Gloriosos Market, Hi-Hat Lounge, The Diplomat, Balzac, Casablanca, and many more.



*****AT THIS TIME NEW LAND IS NOT SCHEDULING ANY IN PERSON SHOWINGS. IF AND WHEN AN APARTMENTS COMES VACANT AND IS READY TO SHOW WE CAN SCHEDULE A FACETIME/SKYPE.





