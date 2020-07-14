All apartments in Milwaukee
Row House 31

2650 N Humboldt Bl · (414) 509-0452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 N Humboldt Bl, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Riverwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2652 N. HUMBOLDT BLVD. UNIT F · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Unit 2650 N. HUMBOLDT BLVD. UNIT F · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Unit 2650 N. HUMBOLDT BLVD. UNIT D · Avail. Aug 5

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Row House 31.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per Applicant
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Contact for details
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Month/ Pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Month/ Pet
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Row House 31 have any available units?
Row House 31 has 4 units available starting at $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Row House 31 have?
Some of Row House 31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Row House 31 currently offering any rent specials?
Row House 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Row House 31 pet-friendly?
Yes, Row House 31 is pet friendly.
Does Row House 31 offer parking?
Yes, Row House 31 offers parking.
Does Row House 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Row House 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Row House 31 have a pool?
No, Row House 31 does not have a pool.
Does Row House 31 have accessible units?
No, Row House 31 does not have accessible units.
Does Row House 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Row House 31 has units with dishwashers.

