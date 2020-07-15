All apartments in Milwaukee
Rhythm.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Rhythm

1640 N Water St · (414) 662-9412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1640 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rhythm.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
lobby
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
garage
bike storage
game room
media room

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months. Short term leases (3+ months) are available at a $250 per month premium.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $9.50/month (liability to landlord)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $90/month, Assigned Parking Garage: $125/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rhythm have any available units?
Rhythm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Rhythm have?
Some of Rhythm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rhythm currently offering any rent specials?
Rhythm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rhythm pet-friendly?
Yes, Rhythm is pet friendly.
Does Rhythm offer parking?
Yes, Rhythm offers parking.
Does Rhythm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rhythm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rhythm have a pool?
No, Rhythm does not have a pool.
Does Rhythm have accessible units?
Yes, Rhythm has accessible units.
Does Rhythm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rhythm has units with dishwashers.

