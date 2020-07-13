Amenities
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. In addition, it is within walking distance of the Whole Foods and dozens of other convenient shops. Coffee is available for tenants to enjoy every day and Dunkin Donuts are provided on Fridays. Whether you are taking a dip in our pool overlooking the lakefront, or watching the fireworks from your backyard, Prospect Towers truly is a wonderful place to call home.
Managed by Katz Properties.