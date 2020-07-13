All apartments in Milwaukee
Prospect Towers

1626 N Prospect Ave · (414) 310-3039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedroom-1

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prospect Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. In addition, it is within walking distance of the Whole Foods and dozens of other convenient shops. Coffee is available for tenants to enjoy every day and Dunkin Donuts are provided on Fridays. Whether you are taking a dip in our pool overlooking the lakefront, or watching the fireworks from your backyard, Prospect Towers truly is a wonderful place to call home.

Managed by Katz Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Heat included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, fish, lizards
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prospect Towers have any available units?
Prospect Towers offers studio floorplans starting at $1,095 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,450. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Prospect Towers have?
Some of Prospect Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prospect Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Prospect Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prospect Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Prospect Towers is pet friendly.
Does Prospect Towers offer parking?
Yes, Prospect Towers offers parking.
Does Prospect Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prospect Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prospect Towers have a pool?
Yes, Prospect Towers has a pool.
Does Prospect Towers have accessible units?
Yes, Prospect Towers has accessible units.
Does Prospect Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prospect Towers has units with dishwashers.
