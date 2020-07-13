Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed garage internet access lobby pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. In addition, it is within walking distance of the Whole Foods and dozens of other convenient shops. Coffee is available for tenants to enjoy every day and Dunkin Donuts are provided on Fridays. Whether you are taking a dip in our pool overlooking the lakefront, or watching the fireworks from your backyard, Prospect Towers truly is a wonderful place to call home.



Managed by Katz Properties.