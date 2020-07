Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance internet access media room cats allowed pet friendly lobby

Located across Dr Martin Luther King Drive from the much-touted Park East redevelopment and just blocks from Milwaukee's lively entertainment district. Park East Enterprise Lofts is Gorman & Company's fourth housing community targeting creative households opting to live and work downtown. First rate amenities- conference rooms, business center, fitness facility, community room with roof top deck and movie theater - are available for entrepreneurs and artists to share and create a strong sense of community. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units are available at affordable prices. Some units on the first floor are live work units which are great for entrepreneurs. If looking for retail space, Park East has that available as well. Enjoy loft living in a way you'd never thought possible.