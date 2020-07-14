Murray Apartments

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated green community

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments green community internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

2735 N.MURRAY AVENUE APT. 7 Available 06/06/20 Central located east side apartments in between down town and UWM!! Available Now!!! - Our current rent specials are:

1 MONTH FREE off on a 15 Month Lease application submitted in within 24 hours of viewing!!

$1000 Security Deposit Special



This pet-friendly apartment is conveniently located in the Downer Avenue neighborhood, around the corner from Sendik's grocery, Landmark's Downer Avenue Movie Theater, and some of the east side's best shops, cafes & restaurants. This fantastic location is only a few blocks from UWM, Lake Park, & Lake Michigan.



The property features on-site storage, and garage & outdoor parking. Heat is included in every apartment. Hardwood floors, beautiful built-in cabinets, spacious bedrooms, and plenty of closet space.



**Pictures May Vary**



Please Call Leasing for a showing



