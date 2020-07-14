Murray Apartments

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per Applicant
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Contact for details
Move-in Fees: Water and Sewer $25/ Apt
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/Pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/Pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking.