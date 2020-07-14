All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Murray Apartments

2735 North Murray Avenue · (414) 501-7967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2735 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Murray Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2735 N. MURRAY AVENUE APT. 8 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Murray Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
green community
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
2735 N.MURRAY AVENUE APT. 7 Available 06/06/20 Central located east side apartments in between down town and UWM!! Available Now!!! - Our current rent specials are:
1 MONTH FREE off on a 15 Month Lease application submitted in within 24 hours of viewing!!
$1000 Security Deposit Special

This pet-friendly apartment is conveniently located in the Downer Avenue neighborhood, around the corner from Sendik's grocery, Landmark's Downer Avenue Movie Theater, and some of the east side's best shops, cafes & restaurants. This fantastic location is only a few blocks from UWM, Lake Park, & Lake Michigan.

The property features on-site storage, and garage & outdoor parking. Heat is included in every apartment. Hardwood floors, beautiful built-in cabinets, spacious bedrooms, and plenty of closet space.

**Pictures May Vary**

Please Call Leasing for a showing

(RLNE1898548)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per Applicant
Deposit: $1000 or One Month's Rent- Contact for details
Move-in Fees: Water and Sewer $25/ Apt
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/Pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/Pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Murray Apartments have any available units?
Murray Apartments has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Murray Apartments have?
Some of Murray Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Murray Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Murray Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Murray Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Murray Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Murray Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Murray Apartments offers parking.
Does Murray Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Murray Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Murray Apartments have a pool?
No, Murray Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Murray Apartments have accessible units?
No, Murray Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Murray Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Murray Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
