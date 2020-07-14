All apartments in Milwaukee
Mineral

1002 S 3rd St · (414) 775-3658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Walker's Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1002 S. 3rd St - 203 · Avail. now

$600

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mineral.

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
lobby
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - Welcome Home to Walker’s Point

***Limited Time Offer Rent Special***
$250.00 off 1st month if leased with in 24 hours of touring!

Walk to Milwaukee’s best restaurants from this beautifully updated studio in Walker’s Point. The highest concentration of the city’s best restaurants is just around the corner, and the up-and-coming Harbor District is quickly becoming a hot spot for business and pleasure. Grab a beer at Urban Harvest Brewing Company or enjoy cocktails at one of the many bars that dots S. 2nd Street or National Ave. This neighborhood has it all - restaurants, nightlife, a brand new grocery store, easy freeway access, and so much more.

- Heat included!

*Pictures May Vary and Square Footage May Vary *

Now Offering On-Site Tours and Virtual Tours!

Those wishing to visit our community will be asked to adhere to safety precautions in our continued effort to reduce transmission of Covid 19.

Please call us today at 414-727-2100 or email LilyM@NewLandMKE.com to schedule a tour.

(RLNE2681178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mineral have any available units?
Mineral has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Mineral have?
Some of Mineral's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mineral currently offering any rent specials?
Mineral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mineral pet-friendly?
Yes, Mineral is pet friendly.
Does Mineral offer parking?
Yes, Mineral offers parking.
Does Mineral have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mineral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mineral have a pool?
No, Mineral does not have a pool.
Does Mineral have accessible units?
No, Mineral does not have accessible units.
Does Mineral have units with dishwashers?
No, Mineral does not have units with dishwashers.
