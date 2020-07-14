Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated some paid utils bathtub

Studio Living in Walker's Point! - Welcome Home to Walker’s Point



***Limited Time Offer Rent Special***

$250.00 off 1st month if leased with in 24 hours of touring!



Walk to Milwaukee’s best restaurants from this beautifully updated studio in Walker’s Point. The highest concentration of the city’s best restaurants is just around the corner, and the up-and-coming Harbor District is quickly becoming a hot spot for business and pleasure. Grab a beer at Urban Harvest Brewing Company or enjoy cocktails at one of the many bars that dots S. 2nd Street or National Ave. This neighborhood has it all - restaurants, nightlife, a brand new grocery store, easy freeway access, and so much more.



- Heat included!



Now Offering On-Site Tours and Virtual Tours!



Those wishing to visit our community will be asked to adhere to safety precautions in our continued effort to reduce transmission of Covid 19.



Please call us today at 414-727-2100 or email LilyM@NewLandMKE.com to schedule a tour.



