Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator furnished carpet ceiling fan oven recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly internet access yoga

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Library Hill is located in the heart of downtown, where sporting venues, theaters, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, museums, class at Marquette University, and Aurora Sinai are all mere footsteps from home. Library Hill is located within Marquette Universitys blue zone which means immediate transportation to Marquette's campus! Freeway access is less than a minute away, making traveling into and out of downtown easy and turnkey. All of Library Hill's apartments offer open-concept, fully equipped kitchens, including a dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, and stove, garbage disposal. Amenities include a 24 hour business center, a 24 hour fitness center, club-room for gathering and entertaining, and beautifully landscaped courtyard. We have laundry facilities on every floor for your convenience and offer next day dry cleaning as well as free DVD rentals! Additionally, our full-time on-site maintenance team takes great pride in caring for our residents and their home! No task is too big or too small. Library Hill is managed by Mandel Group, Milwaukee's leader in Luxury Multifamily Housing. Move in today and let us wow you with our incredible apartments and award winning management services!