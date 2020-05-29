All apartments in Milwaukee
Library Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Library Hill

740 W Wisconsin Ave · (414) 206-5763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Kilbourn Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 417 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 319 · Avail. Sep 20

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Library Hill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
internet access
yoga
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Library Hill is located in the heart of downtown, where sporting venues, theaters, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, museums, class at Marquette University, and Aurora Sinai are all mere footsteps from home. Library Hill is located within Marquette Universitys blue zone which means immediate transportation to Marquette's campus! Freeway access is less than a minute away, making traveling into and out of downtown easy and turnkey. All of Library Hill's apartments offer open-concept, fully equipped kitchens, including a dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker, microwave, and stove, garbage disposal. Amenities include a 24 hour business center, a 24 hour fitness center, club-room for gathering and entertaining, and beautifully landscaped courtyard. We have laundry facilities on every floor for your convenience and offer next day dry cleaning as well as free DVD rentals! Additionally, our full-time on-site maintenance team takes great pride in caring for our residents and their home! No task is too big or too small. Library Hill is managed by Mandel Group, Milwaukee's leader in Luxury Multifamily Housing. Move in today and let us wow you with our incredible apartments and award winning management services!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Indoor parking: $120. Outdoor Parking: $90.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $10-$30/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Library Hill have any available units?
Library Hill has 8 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Library Hill have?
Some of Library Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Library Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Library Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Library Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Library Hill is pet friendly.
Does Library Hill offer parking?
Yes, Library Hill offers parking.
Does Library Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Library Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Library Hill have a pool?
No, Library Hill does not have a pool.
Does Library Hill have accessible units?
No, Library Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Library Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Library Hill has units with dishwashers.
