1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Juneau Town
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 days AGO
Studio
Studio-1
$925
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1 Bedroom-1
$1,075
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedroom-1
$1,650
2 Bed · 2 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Juneau Village Towers.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
car wash area
clubhouse
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street. Many exciting attractions are right nearby as well, including Summerfest grounds, The War Memorial, and The Art Museum. In addition, it is one block north of Cathedral Square which features Jazz in the Park in addition to Brady Street and Water Street which feature many established and lively bars and restaurants.
Managed by Katz Properties.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Parking lot $95/month, garage $125/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Juneau Village Towers have any available units?
Juneau Village Towers offers studio floorplans starting at $925, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,075, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,650. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Juneau Village Towers have?
Some of Juneau Village Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Juneau Village Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Juneau Village Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Juneau Village Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Juneau Village Towers is pet friendly.
Does Juneau Village Towers offer parking?
Yes, Juneau Village Towers offers parking.
Does Juneau Village Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Juneau Village Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Juneau Village Towers have a pool?
Yes, Juneau Village Towers has a pool.
Does Juneau Village Towers have accessible units?
No, Juneau Village Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Juneau Village Towers have units with dishwashers?
No, Juneau Village Towers does not have units with dishwashers.