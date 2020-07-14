Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry car wash area clubhouse

Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street. Many exciting attractions are right nearby as well, including Summerfest grounds, The War Memorial, and The Art Museum. In addition, it is one block north of Cathedral Square which features Jazz in the Park in addition to Brady Street and Water Street which feature many established and lively bars and restaurants.



Managed by Katz Properties.