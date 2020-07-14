All apartments in Milwaukee
Historic Lofts on Kilbourn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Historic Lofts on Kilbourn

2200 W Kilbourn Ave · (414) 775-3624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Avenues West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-514 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,152

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Historic Lofts on Kilbourn.

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Historic Lofts on Kilbourn is located in downtown Milwaukee only 2 blocks from Marquette University. The renovated historic building features 99 stunning one, two, and three bedroom apartments -- all in an urban chic design setting. Our loft-style apartments include self-cleaning ovens, frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, and washers and dryers in every apartment. These convenient amenities will provide more leisure time for you to enjoy our private movie theater, cyber lounge, fitness center, meditation lounge and reading lounge. We have an apartment that's perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Historic Lofts on Kilbourn have any available units?
Historic Lofts on Kilbourn has a unit available for $1,152 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is Historic Lofts on Kilbourn currently offering any rent specials?
Historic Lofts on Kilbourn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Historic Lofts on Kilbourn pet-friendly?
No, Historic Lofts on Kilbourn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does Historic Lofts on Kilbourn offer parking?
No, Historic Lofts on Kilbourn does not offer parking.
Does Historic Lofts on Kilbourn have units with washers and dryers?
No, Historic Lofts on Kilbourn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Historic Lofts on Kilbourn have a pool?
No, Historic Lofts on Kilbourn does not have a pool.
Does Historic Lofts on Kilbourn have accessible units?
No, Historic Lofts on Kilbourn does not have accessible units.
Does Historic Lofts on Kilbourn have units with dishwashers?
No, Historic Lofts on Kilbourn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Historic Lofts on Kilbourn have units with air conditioning?
No, Historic Lofts on Kilbourn does not have units with air conditioning.
