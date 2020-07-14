Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

The Historic Lofts on Kilbourn is located in downtown Milwaukee only 2 blocks from Marquette University. The renovated historic building features 99 stunning one, two, and three bedroom apartments -- all in an urban chic design setting. Our loft-style apartments include self-cleaning ovens, frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, and washers and dryers in every apartment. These convenient amenities will provide more leisure time for you to enjoy our private movie theater, cyber lounge, fitness center, meditation lounge and reading lounge. We have an apartment that's perfect for you!