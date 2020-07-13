Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished carpet granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly car wash area conference room internet access

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! With an exciting mix of the historical and the contemporary, Milwaukee's Third Ward is the perfect location for those seeking a dynamic urban lifestyle. Gasight & Corcoran Lofts provides its residents with the ultimate in urban loft-style living in the city's premiere downtown neighborhood. With close proximity to the lake and downtown, and with an abundance of dynamic retail, dining and entertainment possibilities of its own, the vibrancy of this neighborhood is readily apparent. Gasight & Corcoran Lofts' location presents all the best that urban living can offer. Attention to detail defines the community. A luxurious clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and an attached dining room is available for the private use of the residents. Or enjoy the 24-hour exercise room with a separate yoga/stretch room. Our floor plans feature distinctive design elements such as soaring ceilings and huge windows. These physical features, coupled with a dedicated and professional on-site staff offering concierge-level services, mean that residents of Gasight & Corcoran Lofts will enjoy luxury urban living at its finest. Choose from various apartment styles: Studio, One Bedroom, Two Bedroom, One Bedroom/Upper Loft, and Private Entry Townhome. Sleek, modern, and refined, Gasight & Corcoran Lofts provides its residents with the perfect prestige address in an exciting area whose time has come.