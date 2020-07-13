All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
425 E Menomonee St · (414) 206-5827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Historic Third Ward

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 516 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
car wash area
conference room
internet access
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! With an exciting mix of the historical and the contemporary, Milwaukee's Third Ward is the perfect location for those seeking a dynamic urban lifestyle. Gasight & Corcoran Lofts provides its residents with the ultimate in urban loft-style living in the city's premiere downtown neighborhood. With close proximity to the lake and downtown, and with an abundance of dynamic retail, dining and entertainment possibilities of its own, the vibrancy of this neighborhood is readily apparent. Gasight & Corcoran Lofts' location presents all the best that urban living can offer. Attention to detail defines the community. A luxurious clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and an attached dining room is available for the private use of the residents. Or enjoy the 24-hour exercise room with a separate yoga/stretch room. Our floor plans feature distinctive design elements such as soaring ceilings and huge windows. These physical features, coupled with a dedicated and professional on-site staff offering concierge-level services, mean that residents of Gasight & Corcoran Lofts will enjoy luxury urban living at its finest. Choose from various apartment styles: Studio, One Bedroom, Two Bedroom, One Bedroom/Upper Loft, and Private Entry Townhome. Sleek, modern, and refined, Gasight & Corcoran Lofts provides its residents with the perfect prestige address in an exciting area whose time has come.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Heated parking garage: $150/month.
Storage Details: Storage: $10-$50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts have any available units?
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts has 25 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts have?
Some of Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts offers parking.
Does Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts have a pool?
No, Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts have accessible units?
No, Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts has units with dishwashers.

