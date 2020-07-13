Lease Length: 6-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $9.50/month (liability to landlord)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $90/month, Assigned Parking Garage: $125/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.