Encore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Encore

1623 North Jackson Street · (414) 296-8955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1623 N Jackson Street - 206 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 1623 N Jackson Street - 203 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Encore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
lobby
new construction
accessible
elevator
garage
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
pool table

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $9.50/month (liability to landlord)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $90/month, Assigned Parking Garage: $125/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Encore have any available units?
Encore has 2 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Encore have?
Some of Encore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encore currently offering any rent specials?
Encore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encore pet-friendly?
Yes, Encore is pet friendly.
Does Encore offer parking?
Yes, Encore offers parking.
Does Encore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Encore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Encore have a pool?
No, Encore does not have a pool.
Does Encore have accessible units?
Yes, Encore has accessible units.
Does Encore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Encore has units with dishwashers.
