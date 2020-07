Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY Located near all the best dining, culture, nightlife, and shopping that Milwaukee has to offer. Your new downtown home is located within blocks of grocery stores, restaurants and other conveniences. You will also enjoy our quiet, private landscaped courtyards and park only three blocks from the tranquil shores of Lake Michigan. East Pointe Commons can offer both a variety of apartments with large, open floor plans and roomy town homes with a private entrance and attached garage. We are a pet friendly community with amenities such as a fitness center, clubhouse and heated underground parking. We are sure to satisfy your every need!