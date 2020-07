Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry dogs allowed cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access online portal pool table

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY. DoMUS offers 132 elegant and modern apartment homes. Our one-bedroom, two-bedroom, two-bedroom plus den, and three-bedroom plus den layouts offer some of the best river, lakefront, and downtown views available in the city. DoMUS satisfies desires of high-quality living in generously-sized apartment homes. Reflecting a contemporary lifestyle, the thoughtful design of DoMUS blends comfort with sophistication, vibrant spaces with modern flair. The buzz of The Historic Third Ward is at your doorstep.