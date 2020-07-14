Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bike storage car charging guest parking

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Bely Apartments is an exciting new community in Riverwest. The community has 46 luxury apartment homes as well as an Adventure Rock Indoor Rock Climbing gymnasium on the lower floor. The views here are UNBELIEVABLE. The apartments have either panoramic downtown views or look directly east towards the Lakefront. With tons of glass in each apartment home, residents can enjoy the sound of the Milwaukee River. Plenty of room for your bikes and kayaks...this is an adventurer's home. Live above and beyond.