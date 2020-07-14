All apartments in Milwaukee
Belay

2200 N Commerce St · (858) 240-8891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Riverwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
car charging
guest parking
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Bely Apartments is an exciting new community in Riverwest. The community has 46 luxury apartment homes as well as an Adventure Rock Indoor Rock Climbing gymnasium on the lower floor. The views here are UNBELIEVABLE. The apartments have either panoramic downtown views or look directly east towards the Lakefront. With tons of glass in each apartment home, residents can enjoy the sound of the Milwaukee River. Plenty of room for your bikes and kayaks...this is an adventurer's home. Live above and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $100/monh

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belay have any available units?
Belay has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Belay have?
Some of Belay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belay currently offering any rent specials?
Belay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belay pet-friendly?
Yes, Belay is pet friendly.
Does Belay offer parking?
Yes, Belay offers parking.
Does Belay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belay have a pool?
No, Belay does not have a pool.
Does Belay have accessible units?
No, Belay does not have accessible units.
Does Belay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belay has units with dishwashers.
