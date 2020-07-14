Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $100/monh