Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym cats allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse conference room internet access internet cafe lobby

Living in the middle of one of Milwaukee’s densest urban neighborhoods gives you the opportunity to experience what city living and urban culture is supposed to be: the chance to live the connected life. Connect to thousands of downtown jobs, live a stone’s throw from the best restaurants in town, connect to world-class cultural venues and walk to Milwaukee’s best cafés/clubs/bars. But it goes beyond physical access. Living at the Beerline will let you make personal and professional connections that you wouldn’t get living in the burbs. But you already know that. So take a chance. Make your move. Live Downtown and plug into the amazing 24/7 energy of a thriving urban neighborhood.