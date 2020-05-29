Rent Calculator
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
9239 W Sheridan Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9239 W Sheridan Ave
9239 West Sheridan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9239 West Sheridan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53225
Valhalla
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Silver Springs Apartments - Property Id: 262553
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 2 Bedroom 1bath with all NEW appliances included. NEW EVERYTHING!!
Monthly Rent $900
NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED
Inquiries to mkmanagement414@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262553
Property Id 262553
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5794470)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9239 W Sheridan Ave have any available units?
9239 W Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Milwaukee, WI
.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Milwaukee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9239 W Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 9239 W Sheridan Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9239 W Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9239 W Sheridan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9239 W Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9239 W Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9239 W Sheridan Ave offer parking?
No, 9239 W Sheridan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9239 W Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9239 W Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9239 W Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 9239 W Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9239 W Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 9239 W Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9239 W Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9239 W Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
