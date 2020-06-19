Rent Calculator
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
4675 N 19th Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4675 N 19th Place
4675 North 19th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Milwaukee
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
4675 North 19th Place, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Lincoln Park
Amenities
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bedroom Single - Spacious Single family
Pet Friendly cats $25 and Dogs $50
Stove and refrigerator included
Text Victoria for a showing at 414-460-3279
(RLNE5762908)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4675 N 19th Place have any available units?
4675 N 19th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Milwaukee, WI
.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Milwaukee Rent Report
.
Is 4675 N 19th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4675 N 19th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 N 19th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4675 N 19th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4675 N 19th Place offer parking?
No, 4675 N 19th Place does not offer parking.
Does 4675 N 19th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4675 N 19th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 N 19th Place have a pool?
No, 4675 N 19th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4675 N 19th Place have accessible units?
No, 4675 N 19th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 N 19th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4675 N 19th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4675 N 19th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4675 N 19th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
