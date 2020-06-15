4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9

Amenities
1 bed unit with appliances. Nearby schools include Westside Academy, Transition High School and Metcalfe School. The closest grocery stores are Guru Food Llc, BC SUPERMARKET and N&J Food Grocery & Tobacco. Nearby coffee shops include Pete's Pops, McDonald's and MKEing Coffee | Sharehouse Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Domino's Pizza, Tricklebee Cafe and Kehr's Kandy Kitchen Inc. 4122 W Lisbon Ave is near Washington Park, Harley-Davidson Headquarters and Highland Park. This address can also be written as 4122 West Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208.