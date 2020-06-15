All apartments in Milwaukee
4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9
4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9

4122 West Lisbon Avenue · (414) 982-7086
Location

4122 West Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Washington Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
coffee bar
bocce court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bocce court
coffee bar
on-site laundry
1 bed unit with appliances. Nearby schools include Westside Academy, Transition High School and Metcalfe School. The closest grocery stores are Guru Food Llc, BC SUPERMARKET and N&J Food Grocery & Tobacco. Nearby coffee shops include Pete's Pops, McDonald's and MKEing Coffee | Sharehouse Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Domino's Pizza, Tricklebee Cafe and Kehr's Kandy Kitchen Inc. 4122 W Lisbon Ave is near Washington Park, Harley-Davidson Headquarters and Highland Park. This address can also be written as 4122 West Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 have any available units?
4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 have?
Some of 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 offer parking?
No, 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 does not offer parking.
Does 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 have a pool?
No, 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 have accessible units?
No, 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
