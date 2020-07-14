All apartments in Milwaukee
3953 N Maryland

3953 North Maryland Avenue · (414) 310-6217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3953 North Maryland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$740

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 bedroom-1

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3953 N Maryland.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
Welcome to The Morrison - located at 3953 N. Maryland Avenue in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.

Managed by Katz Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Street-parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3953 N Maryland have any available units?
3953 N Maryland offers studio floorplans starting at $740 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $825. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3953 N Maryland have?
Some of 3953 N Maryland's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 N Maryland currently offering any rent specials?
3953 N Maryland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 N Maryland pet-friendly?
Yes, 3953 N Maryland is pet friendly.
Does 3953 N Maryland offer parking?
Yes, 3953 N Maryland offers parking.
Does 3953 N Maryland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3953 N Maryland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 N Maryland have a pool?
No, 3953 N Maryland does not have a pool.
Does 3953 N Maryland have accessible units?
No, 3953 N Maryland does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 N Maryland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3953 N Maryland has units with dishwashers.

