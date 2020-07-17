325 N Broadway, Unit 305

Amenities
Available August 1st.
This gorgeous loft in the heart of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward features hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and luxury cabinetry. The Cream City brick and high timber frame ceilings add extra charm!
Heated garage parking available. Single stall $175 / Double tandem stall $325.
Pet friendly. $35 monthly pet rent. $250 non-refundable pet fee.
Professionally managed with 24/7 response team.
Secured entrance.
Keyless entry into apartment.
Mail/Package room in lobby.
Visit www.structure-management.com to apply today!
Located in the heart of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, these Commission Row lofts are the epitome of a Live/Work/Play lifestyle. Featuring top-of-the-line quartz/stainless kitchens, high quality cabinetry, in-unit washer and dryer, heated indoor parking, wood floors, tall ceilings, cream city brick, with an authentic timber-frame warehouse structure...these are authentic industrial lofts. Bring your pets, as cats and dogs are welcome here!