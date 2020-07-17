All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

325 N Broadway, Unit 305

325 North Broadway Street · (414) 331-4542
Location

325 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Historic Third Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
lobby
Available August 1st.

This gorgeous loft in the heart of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward features hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and luxury cabinetry. The Cream City brick and high timber frame ceilings add extra charm!

Heated garage parking available. Single stall $175 / Double tandem stall $325.

Pet friendly. $35 monthly pet rent. $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Professionally managed with 24/7 response team.
Secured entrance.
Keyless entry into apartment.
Mail/Package room in lobby.

Visit www.structure-management.com to apply today!
Located in the heart of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, these Commission Row lofts are the epitome of a Live/Work/Play lifestyle. Featuring top-of-the-line quartz/stainless kitchens, high quality cabinetry, in-unit washer and dryer, heated indoor parking, wood floors, tall ceilings, cream city brick, with an authentic timber-frame warehouse structure...these are authentic industrial lofts. Bring your pets, as cats and dogs are welcome here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 have any available units?
325 N Broadway, Unit 305 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 have?
Some of 325 N Broadway, Unit 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
325 N Broadway, Unit 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 is pet friendly.
Does 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 offer parking?
Yes, 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 offers parking.
Does 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 have a pool?
No, 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 does not have a pool.
Does 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 N Broadway, Unit 305 has units with dishwashers.
