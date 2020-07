Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

This property is located a mere block away from campus.



This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port. The apartments have small kitchens but large living rooms. There is an elevator, on-site coin-operated laundry, and first-come-first-served storage. Monthly rent for one-bedrooms is $825 and $1095 for 2 bedrooms.



Conveniently located near UWM, Café Hollander on Downer, Pizza Man, local coffee shops, and more!

Indoor & Outdoor Parking available!