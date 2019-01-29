Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 307 S 69th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
307 S 69th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
307 S 69th St
307 South 69th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
307 South 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214
Johnson's Woods
Amenities
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
307 S 69th St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Single Family - Large single family home
Stove and refrigerator included
Pet Friendly cats $25 and dogs $50
Rent $1,045
Call or text Victoria at 414-460-3279
www.smartassetrealty.com
(RLNE4143358)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 S 69th St have any available units?
307 S 69th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Milwaukee, WI
.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Milwaukee Rent Report
.
Is 307 S 69th St currently offering any rent specials?
307 S 69th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 S 69th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 S 69th St is pet friendly.
Does 307 S 69th St offer parking?
No, 307 S 69th St does not offer parking.
Does 307 S 69th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 S 69th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 S 69th St have a pool?
No, 307 S 69th St does not have a pool.
Does 307 S 69th St have accessible units?
No, 307 S 69th St does not have accessible units.
Does 307 S 69th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 S 69th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 S 69th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 S 69th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Webster Terrace II
2545 North Maryland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St
Milwaukee, WI 53203
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53224
The Prospective Apartments
1933 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
1210-12 N Van Buren
1210 North Van Buren Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2526 N Prospect
2526 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Similar Pages
Milwaukee 1 Bedrooms
Milwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with Parking
Milwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Waukegan, IL
Waukesha, WI
Brookfield, WI
Kenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WI
West Allis, WI
New Berlin, WI
Racine, WI
Greenfield, WI
Buffalo Grove, IL
Vernon Hills, IL
Franklin, WI
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lower East Side
Murray Hill
Riverwest
Yankee Hill
Bay View
Northpoint
Kilbourn Town
Walker's Point
Apartments Near Colleges
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno College
Marquette University
Milwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering