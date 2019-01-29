All apartments in Milwaukee
307 S 69th St
307 S 69th St

307 South 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 South 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214
Johnson's Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
307 S 69th St Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Single Family - Large single family home
Stove and refrigerator included
Pet Friendly cats $25 and dogs $50
Rent $1,045

Call or text Victoria at 414-460-3279
www.smartassetrealty.com

(RLNE4143358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 S 69th St have any available units?
307 S 69th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 307 S 69th St currently offering any rent specials?
307 S 69th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 S 69th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 S 69th St is pet friendly.
Does 307 S 69th St offer parking?
No, 307 S 69th St does not offer parking.
Does 307 S 69th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 S 69th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 S 69th St have a pool?
No, 307 S 69th St does not have a pool.
Does 307 S 69th St have accessible units?
No, 307 S 69th St does not have accessible units.
Does 307 S 69th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 S 69th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 S 69th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 S 69th St does not have units with air conditioning.
