Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2733 W. Auer Street - 1

2733 W Auer Ave · (414) 982-7086
Location

2733 W Auer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Franklin Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED

nterior Features
Bedroom Information
Master Bedroom Dimensions: 10 x 10
Master Bedroom Level: Main
Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 2 Level: Main
Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 3 Level: Upper
Bathroom Information
Bath Description(s): Full Bath on Main Level
# of Baths (Full): 1
Interior Features
Cable/Satellite Available
Room Information
Full
Living Room Dimensions: 10 x 10
Living Room Level: Main
Kitchen Level: Main
Kitchen Dimensions: 10 x 10
Exterior Features
Building Information
Building Type: 1 Story
Roofing: Composition/Fiberglass
Estimated Sq. Ft. Range: 1251-1500
Exterior
Exterior: Partial-Aluminum, Vinyl (Partial)
School / Neighborhood
Neighborhood Information
Municipality: MILWAUKEE
Municipality Type: City
School Information
School District: Milwaukee
Utilities, Taxes / Assessments
Utility Information
Municipal Sewer, Municipal Water
Heating/Cooling: Forced Air
Natural Gas
Tax Information
Total Taxes: $1,183.36
Tax Year: 2011
Property / Lot Details
Property Information
Single-Family
Land Information
Acreage: Less than 1/4, < 1/2
Lot Information
Zoning: RT3
Single Family residence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 have any available units?
2733 W. Auer Street - 1 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 have?
Some of 2733 W. Auer Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2733 W. Auer Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 W. Auer Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
