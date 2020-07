Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.



**New Land is not currently scheduling any showings until further notice.