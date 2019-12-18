All apartments in Milwaukee
2543 N. Palmer Street - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

2543 N. Palmer Street - 1

2543 North Palmer Street · (414) 982-7086
Location

2543 North Palmer Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Harawbee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1929 sqft

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED

Interior Features
Bedroom Information
Master Bedroom Dimensions: 10 x 10
Master Bedroom Level: Main
Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 2 Level: Main
Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Bedroom 3 Level: Upper
Bedroom 4 Dimension: 10 x 10
Bedroom 4 Level: Upper
Bedroom 5 Dimension: 10 x 10
Bedroom 5 Level: Upper
Bathroom Information
Bath Description(s): Full Bath on Main Level
# of Baths (Full): 1
Interior Features
Cable/Satellite Available
Room Information
Full
Other Room 1 Dimensions: 10 x 10
Other Room 1 Level: Main
Other Room 1 Name: Other
Living Room Dimensions: 10 x 10
Living Room Level: Main
Kitchen Level: Main
Kitchen Dimensions: 10 x 10
Exterior Features
Building Information
Building Type: 1.5 Story
Roofing: Composition/Fiberglass
Estimated Sq. Ft. Range: 1751-2000
Exterior
Exterior: Wood
School / Neighborhood
Neighborhood Information
Municipality: MILWAUKEE
Municipality Type: City
School Information
School District: Milwaukee
Utilities, Taxes / Assessments
Utility Information
Municipal Sewer, Municipal Water
Heating/Cooling: Forced Air
Natural Gas
Tax Information
Total Taxes: $1,503.43
Tax Year: 2011
Property / Lot Details
Property Information
Single-Family
Land Information
Acreage: Less than 1/4, < 1/2
Lot Information
Zoning: RT4
Single Family residence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 have any available units?
2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2543 N. Palmer Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
