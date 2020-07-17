All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2311 East North Avenue - 13

2311 East North Avenue · (414) 552-5143
Location

2311 East North Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Northpoint

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
COMPLETELY REMODEDLED 2 BED, 1 BATH GARDEN UNIT ON MILWAUKEE'S UPPER EAST SIDE!!

Beautiful updated kitchen complete with brand new cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances & a colorful backsplash!!

Updated bathroom, new flooring throughout & a private entry!

Pet friendly! (Breed restrictions apply.)

• No Felonies
• No Evictions
• No Bankruptcies within the last 7 years
• Tenants are responsible for all lawn care & snow removal
• Tenants are responsible for utilities including electric, gas &
sewer/water.
• Appliances are not included in our single-family houses.

To schedule a showing for the property, please read below!

• YOU HAVE TO BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A
SHOWING
o To become pre-approved, please visit our website
www.myhomepathproperties.com

(Everyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the home will need to fill out separate applications!!)

o Select “Available Homes” from the top tool bar
o On the next screen click the “HERE” link under the photo
o This will bring you to the page will all our available rentals
o Select the home you are interested in – this will bring you to a page
with more specific information about the property.
o At the top of the page, select the blue link “Apply for this property”
o Here you can fill out the online application.
o After you fill out the online application: Be on the lookout for an email
from SmartMove (please make sure to check your spam or junk email
if you don't see it in your general inbox)
o Click the link in the SmartMove email to finish the last step of your
application
o NOTE: Your application will not be processed or sent to us without
finishing the SmartMove step.
o At this point your application will be sent to us for review and we will
contact you to set up a personal tour of our homes.

NOTE: If you are interested in more than one property, you only need to apply once. Once you are approved for one property, we can show you any of our available rentals. Once you have decided on a home, we can change the address on our end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 East North Avenue - 13 have any available units?
2311 East North Avenue - 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 East North Avenue - 13 have?
Some of 2311 East North Avenue - 13's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 East North Avenue - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
2311 East North Avenue - 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 East North Avenue - 13 pet-friendly?
No, 2311 East North Avenue - 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2311 East North Avenue - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 2311 East North Avenue - 13 offers parking.
Does 2311 East North Avenue - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 East North Avenue - 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 East North Avenue - 13 have a pool?
No, 2311 East North Avenue - 13 does not have a pool.
Does 2311 East North Avenue - 13 have accessible units?
No, 2311 East North Avenue - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 East North Avenue - 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 East North Avenue - 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
