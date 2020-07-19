227 E Townsend St #11

Amenities

227 E. Townsend 1Br Apartment, Appliances, Heated - Property Id: 178995



Newly listed, a spacious second floor one bedroom apartment for $695 per month with heat and hot water included in the rent in a multi-unit brick building a few blocks from North Holton Ave for commuting.



This spacious 1br apartment for $695 per month with heat and hot water included, features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living and dining rooms as pictured with eat-in kitchen with gas stove plus fridge supplied by the owner.



Other features:

Gas radiated hot water heat

Coin-op laundry

One off street parking spot

Newer windows

Secure front entry



Sorry but no pets allowed



Tenants pay We Energies gas bill for cooking plus electric and a portion of the monthly water/trash/recycling bill.



Please text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712 to set up a showing.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/227-e-townsend-st-milwaukee-wi-unit-%2311/178995

