227 E Townsend St #11

227 E. Townsend 1Br Apartment, Appliances, Heated - Property Id: 178995
Newly listed, a spacious second floor one bedroom apartment for $695 per month with heat and hot water included in the rent in a multi-unit brick building a few blocks from North Holton Ave for commuting.
This spacious 1br apartment for $695 per month with heat and hot water included, features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living and dining rooms as pictured with eat-in kitchen with gas stove plus fridge supplied by the owner.
Other features:
Gas radiated hot water heat
Coin-op laundry
One off street parking spot
Newer windows
Secure front entry
Sorry but no pets allowed
Tenants pay We Energies gas bill for cooking plus electric and a portion of the monthly water/trash/recycling bill.
Please text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712 to set up a showing.
UNIT FEATURES
Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/227-e-townsend-st-milwaukee-wi-unit-%2311/178995
No Pets Allowed
