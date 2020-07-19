All apartments in Milwaukee
227 E Townsend St #11

227 East Townsend Street · (630) 750-1712
Location

227 East Townsend Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Harawbee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #11 · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
227 E. Townsend 1Br Apartment, Appliances, Heated - Property Id: 178995

Newly listed, a spacious second floor one bedroom apartment for $695 per month with heat and hot water included in the rent in a multi-unit brick building a few blocks from North Holton Ave for commuting.

This spacious 1br apartment for $695 per month with heat and hot water included, features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living and dining rooms as pictured with eat-in kitchen with gas stove plus fridge supplied by the owner.

Other features:
Gas radiated hot water heat
Coin-op laundry
One off street parking spot
Newer windows
Secure front entry

Sorry but no pets allowed

Tenants pay We Energies gas bill for cooking plus electric and a portion of the monthly water/trash/recycling bill.

Please text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712 to set up a showing.

UNIT FEATURES
Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/227-e-townsend-st-milwaukee-wi-unit-%2311/178995
Property Id 178995

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5948058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 E Townsend St #11 have any available units?
227 E Townsend St #11 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 E Townsend St #11 have?
Some of 227 E Townsend St #11's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 E Townsend St #11 currently offering any rent specials?
227 E Townsend St #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 E Townsend St #11 pet-friendly?
No, 227 E Townsend St #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 227 E Townsend St #11 offer parking?
Yes, 227 E Townsend St #11 offers parking.
Does 227 E Townsend St #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 E Townsend St #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 E Townsend St #11 have a pool?
No, 227 E Townsend St #11 does not have a pool.
Does 227 E Townsend St #11 have accessible units?
No, 227 E Townsend St #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 227 E Townsend St #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 E Townsend St #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
