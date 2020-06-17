Amenities

Luxurious Thirdward 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath - Available Now - - Jameson Management Group -



Property Address

226 North Water Street #403 | Milwaukee, WI 53202



Description:

This one of a kind condo is a must see! This 2 bedroom plus den condo is loaded with upgrades plus tons of charm including an open concept layout, fireplace, top floor unit, exposed brick, high ceilings, large windows, marble countertops, stainless appliances, large walk-in closet, laundry room, rooftop terrace w/ fire pit and much more!



Neighborhood: Located in Milwaukee's Historic 3rd Ward walking distance to many shops, restaurants, coffee shops and much more!



Amenities:

-Fireplace

-Balcony

-Top floor unit

-Den/ office

-High end finished

-Marble countertops

-Stainless appliances

-Large master bathroom

-Exposed brick

-Open concept layout

-2 garage spaces available

-Ample storage

-Water, sewer & trash included

-Rooftop terrace w/ fire pit

-Polished cement flooring

-Original columns throughout

-Laundry room

-Elevator



Rental Terms:

-Available: Now

-Monthly Rent: $4,210.00

-Rent Special: 1st Month Free

-Security Deposit: $4,210.00

-Lease Term: (Flexible)

-Application Fee: $30.00



Pet Policy:

Cats and small dogs allowed.



Contact Jenny at (414) 975-3497 for a showing.



