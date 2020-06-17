All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:45 AM

226 North Water Street - 403

226 North Water Street · (414) 975-3497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Historic Third Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 N Water Street - #403 · Avail. now

$4,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxurious Thirdward 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath - Available Now - - Jameson Management Group -

Property Address
226 North Water Street #403 | Milwaukee, WI 53202

Description:
This one of a kind condo is a must see! This 2 bedroom plus den condo is loaded with upgrades plus tons of charm including an open concept layout, fireplace, top floor unit, exposed brick, high ceilings, large windows, marble countertops, stainless appliances, large walk-in closet, laundry room, rooftop terrace w/ fire pit and much more!

Neighborhood: Located in Milwaukee's Historic 3rd Ward walking distance to many shops, restaurants, coffee shops and much more!

Amenities:
-Fireplace
-Balcony
-Top floor unit
-Den/ office
-High end finished
-Marble countertops
-Stainless appliances
-Large master bathroom
-Exposed brick
-Open concept layout
-2 garage spaces available
-Ample storage
-Water, sewer & trash included
-Rooftop terrace w/ fire pit
-Polished cement flooring
-Original columns throughout
-Laundry room
-Elevator

Rental Terms:
-Available: Now
-Monthly Rent: $4,210.00
-Rent Special: 1st Month Free
-Security Deposit: $4,210.00
-Lease Term: (Flexible)
-Application Fee: $30.00

Pet Policy:
Cats and small dogs allowed.

Contact Jenny at (414) 975-3497 for a showing.

(RLNE5433440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 North Water Street - 403 have any available units?
226 North Water Street - 403 has a unit available for $4,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 North Water Street - 403 have?
Some of 226 North Water Street - 403's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 North Water Street - 403 currently offering any rent specials?
226 North Water Street - 403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 North Water Street - 403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 North Water Street - 403 is pet friendly.
Does 226 North Water Street - 403 offer parking?
Yes, 226 North Water Street - 403 does offer parking.
Does 226 North Water Street - 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 North Water Street - 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 North Water Street - 403 have a pool?
No, 226 North Water Street - 403 does not have a pool.
Does 226 North Water Street - 403 have accessible units?
No, 226 North Water Street - 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 226 North Water Street - 403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 North Water Street - 403 does not have units with dishwashers.
