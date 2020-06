Amenities

Available July 1st.

2 bedroom plus den/office upper in Brewer's Hill. All hardwood floors, natural light, in unit laundry, with an updated bathroom with a soaking tub, and a spacious kitchen. Water and trash are included, electric and gas is the tenant's responsibility. No pets allowed.



Security deposit is due at lease signing. $30 application fee.