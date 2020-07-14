1922 N. Palmer.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Internet
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/Month for sewer and water
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking.