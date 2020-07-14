Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

1922 N. Palmer #3 Available 08/06/20 DON'T MISS THIS ONE - Great 1BD in Brewers Hill - $250 OFF on a 15Month Lease

$100 OFF on a 12 Month Lease



$100 Credit if application is received within 24hrs of viewing apartment.



The Palmer Apartments located at 1922 N. Palmer are conveniently situated just a few blocks from Water Street and Fresh Thyme Farmer Market, and an easy drive or bus ride to downtown and of course the unique and artsy area of the Third Ward.



Milwaukee is a great walking community. The Marcus Center is home to the world-class Milwaukee Symphony, Milwaukee Ballet, and a host of plays and musicals. And our myriad dining options will give you plenty of opportunity to fuel up for more. 1835 sits in a historic residential area so you are away from all the noise and traffic when ready to come back home and relax.



We are a Pet Friendly environment.

Heat,Water, Sewer & Trash is included in Rent

Outdoor parking is available.



Dont forget to ask about any SPECIALS!!



