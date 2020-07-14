All apartments in Milwaukee
1922 N. Palmer.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

1922 N. Palmer

1922 North Palmer Street · (414) 422-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1922 North Palmer Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Brewer's Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1922 N. Palmer #7 · Avail. Aug 5

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1922 N. Palmer.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1922 N. Palmer #3 Available 08/06/20 DON'T MISS THIS ONE - Great 1BD in Brewers Hill - $250 OFF on a 15Month Lease
$100 OFF on a 12 Month Lease

$100 Credit if application is received within 24hrs of viewing apartment.

The Palmer Apartments located at 1922 N. Palmer are conveniently situated just a few blocks from Water Street and Fresh Thyme Farmer Market, and an easy drive or bus ride to downtown and of course the unique and artsy area of the Third Ward.

Milwaukee is a great walking community. The Marcus Center is home to the world-class Milwaukee Symphony, Milwaukee Ballet, and a host of plays and musicals. And our myriad dining options will give you plenty of opportunity to fuel up for more. 1835 sits in a historic residential area so you are away from all the noise and traffic when ready to come back home and relax.

We are a Pet Friendly environment.
Heat,Water, Sewer & Trash is included in Rent
Outdoor parking is available.

Dont forget to ask about any SPECIALS!!

(RLNE3333502)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Internet
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/Month for sewer and water
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $45/ Pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Locker

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1922 N. Palmer have any available units?
1922 N. Palmer has a unit available for $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 N. Palmer have?
Some of 1922 N. Palmer's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 N. Palmer currently offering any rent specials?
1922 N. Palmer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 N. Palmer pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 N. Palmer is pet friendly.
Does 1922 N. Palmer offer parking?
Yes, 1922 N. Palmer offers parking.
Does 1922 N. Palmer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 N. Palmer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 N. Palmer have a pool?
No, 1922 N. Palmer does not have a pool.
Does 1922 N. Palmer have accessible units?
No, 1922 N. Palmer does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 N. Palmer have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 N. Palmer does not have units with dishwashers.

